Roundup: Patriots signing veteran safety Adrian Colbert

Once seen as a late-round steal in San Francisco, Colbert hasn't seen the field for more than even half of a season in each of the last three years. He's bounced from team to team (including a practice squad stint in Seattle) before he landed with the Giants in 2020, appearing in six games (two starts) and recording 13 tackles (one for loss).

Colbert is finding a new home with a team that has welcomed a large cast of new additions this offseason. Following the retirement of Patrick Chung, New England was in the market for another option at safety beyond its starting duo of Devin McCourty and Adrian Phillips. Colbert is a low-risk addition who might still have a lot of good football left in him, if he ends up seeing the field for a significant amount of time.

In other roster news, the Patriots are signing running back Tyler Gaffney, Rapoport reported, per a source. The team also announced the signing of long snapper Wesley Farnsworth.

A 2014 sixth-round pick by the Panthers, Gaffney, 30, returned to the NFL in 2020 after a three-year hiatus, signing with the 49ers' practice squad.