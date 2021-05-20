Roundup: Patriots signing veteran safety Adrian Colbert

Once seen as a late-round steal in San Francisco, Colbert hasn't seen the field for more than even half of a season in each of the last three years. He's bounced from team to team (including a practice squad stint in Seattle) before he landed with the Giants in 2020, appearing in six games (two starts) and recording 13 tackles (one for loss).

Colbert is finding a new home with a team that has welcomed a large cast of new additions this offseason. Following the retirement of Patrick Chung﻿, New England was in the market for another option at safety beyond its starting duo of Devin McCourty and Adrian Phillips﻿. Colbert is a low-risk addition who might still have a lot of good football left in him, if he ends up seeing the field for a significant amount of time.

In other roster news, the Patriots are signing running back Tyler Gaffney﻿, Rapoport reported, per a source. The team also announced the signing of long snapper ﻿Wesley Farnsworth﻿.

A 2014 sixth-round pick by the Panthers, Gaffney, 30, returned to the NFL in 2020 after a three-year hiatus, signing with the 49ers' practice squad.