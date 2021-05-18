Washington likely moving on from starting OT Morgan Moses

The Washington Football Team imported one offensive tackle and will look to export another.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that the club is likely moving on from longtime starting tackle Morgan Moses﻿, giving him the ability to seek a trade, per sources informed of the situation.

Moses is due $7.75 million in 2021, the full sum of which would travel with him in any trade. Washington would clear that from the salary cap with $1.9 million in dead money by moving on. The starting tackle is under contract in 2022 for an additional $7.75 million.

Washington could release the offensive tackle if it can't find a trade partner, per Rapoport.

A third-round pick in 2014, Moses has started every game since his second season, 96 straight regular-season affairs, and has played through some injuries.

The 30-year-old remains one of the better tackles in the NFL. Pro Football Focus graded Moses as its 15th-ranked offensive tackle in 2020. He's a better run than pass blocker at this stage of his career, allowing a career-high 41 pressures last season.