Washington signing LT Charles Leno to one-year, $5M deal

Published: May 12, 2021 at 12:34 PM
Kevin Patra

The Washington Football Team has its new left tackle.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that the club is signing former Bears left tackle ﻿Charles Leno Jr.﻿ to a one-year contract worth $5 million, per agent Ron Slavin.

After selecting Oklahoma State tackle Teven Jenkins in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, Chicago released Leno. The move was salary cap related. Cutting Leno with a post-June 1 designation saved the cap-strapped Bears $9 million this season.

Washington quickly pounced.

The 29-year-old left tackle started 93 straight games for the Bears and remains a solid blindside protector. Scooping up Leno is a coup for Ron Rivera's team at this stage in the offseason.

The seven-year pro with one Pro Bowl to his name fills the biggest question on Washington's roster. The weapons are there in ﻿Terry McLaurin﻿, ﻿Curtis Samuel﻿, ﻿Antonio Gibson﻿, et al. The defense will be among the best in the NFL once again with a fierce front and improved secondary. Ryan Fitzpatrick is an upgrade at quarterback. Leno now solidifies the offensive line that had one question mark at left tackle.

Washington drafted Samuel Cosmi in the second round, but with the Leno singing, the rookie will have time to develop before being thrust onto the fold.

On paper, Rivera's club looks primed to defend its NFC East title. No team has won the division in back-to-back years since 2004.

Related Content

news

Cardinals give LB Jordan Hicks permission to seek trade

The Cardinals landing LB Zaven Collins in the 2021 NFL Draft will have a domino effect on defense. With Collins slated to play the MIKE linebacker in the middle of the Cards D, former starter Jordan Hicks has been permitted to seek a new home via trade, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Lions TE T.J. Hockenson: 'I know my ceiling is high'

T.J. Hockenson﻿ is the biggest beneficiary of the Lions not replacing ﻿Kenny Golladay﻿ and Marvin Jones with high-production wideouts. The third-year TE should be ﻿Jared Goff﻿'s go-to target in 2021 and he said he's ready for the challenge.
news

Kerryon Johnson expects to 'compete' for carries in crowded Eagles backfield

After getting claimed by the Eagles last week, RB Kerryon Johnson enters a crowded backfield in Philadelphia but looks forward to a competition for snaps. 
news

Jaguars HC Urban Meyer convinced by 'competitive maniac' Tim Tebow's workouts to give 'it a shot'

Tim Tebow is expected to be signed by the Jaguars as a tight end and though it's not official yet, Jacksonville head coach Urban Meyer said it was Tebow's "incredible shape," athleticism and competitive nature shown in workouts that convinced him to consider bringing his former college QB on board. 
news

Teddy Bridgewater: Broncos present 'unique opportunity for me to come in and compete and lead'

The Broncos could be a quarterback away from contention, which has been their reputation for the past few years. QB Teddy Bridgewater sees it as prime opportunity to win another starting job.
news

Roundup: Broncos signing OT Ryan Pope, working out veteran linemen 

The Broncos have been in search of depth in the trenches after losing a projected starter last week. Help might be just around the corner. Denver is signing young OT Ryan Pope following a Tuesday tryout and plans to work out a few veteran linemen Wednesday.
news

Robert Woods, not Jalen Ramsey, will wear No. 2 for Rams 

Robert Woods won the tussle for No. 2. The Rams WR will switch to the deuce after wearing 17 for his first four years in L.A. -- he'd previously worn 10 in Buffalo. Woods wore No. 2 in high school and at USC.
news

Falcons QBs coach: Matt Ryan is 'still performing at a high level'

The Falcons' new brass signaled they were sticking with ﻿Matt Ryan﻿ when they reworked his contract and rebuffed adding a successor during the draft. Ryan's new QBs coach, Charles London, has since raved about the 36-year-old's ability to continue playing at a high level.
news

Bill Belichick 'not really sure' if Patriots 5th-round pick Cameron McGrone (ACL) will play in 2021

Bill Belichick took a late-round swing on LB Cameron McGrone during the 2021 draft. The Patriots coach noted he's preparing for the possibility McGrone, who tore the ACL in his left knee in late November, could miss his entire rookie year. 
news

Falcons RBs coach Kitchings planning 'open' competition for starting job

The Falcons' revamped running back room didn't include adding to the backfield with any of their nine selections in the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Cowboys DC Dan Quinn tweaked defensive scheme ahead of joining Dallas

Getting fired afforded Dan Quinn time to contemplate his coaching style and scheme without sitting out a hiring cycle. The new DC told the Cowboys' official team website he immersed himself in a self-examination.
