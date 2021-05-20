Texans signing QB Jeff Driskel to one-year deal for up to $2.5 million

Another quarterback is being added to a Houston Texans quarterback room that's brimming with bodies and uncertainty.

The Texans are signing Jeff Driskel to a one-year deal worth up to $2.5 million, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday via Driskel's agents.

Houston's QB corps now consists of rookie third-round pick Davis Mills﻿, veteran free-agent signings Tyrod Taylor and Driskel, Ryan Finley (who the Texans traded for) and, of course, Deshaun Watson﻿.

Watson is currently facing 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual assault and misconduct.

The NFL is also investigating the allegations and the Houston Police Department opened an investigation on April 2 following a complaint being issued against Watson.

Before Watson's legal trouble arose, his relationship with the club had diminished and he requested a trade.

There is no shortage of options for the Texans at quarterback and an abundance of questions.

Driskel will be with his fourth team in as many seasons, after spending 2018 with the Bengals, 2019 with the Lions and 2020 with the Broncos. Driskel earned at least one start in each of the last three seasons, so he does have experience. The 28-year-old, who was originally drafted in 2016 by the 49ers, had 432 yards passing, three touchdowns and two interceptions in three games' worth of action last year with Denver.