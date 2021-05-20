Around the NFL

Texans signing QB Jeff Driskel to one-year deal for up to $2.5 million

Published: May 19, 2021 at 08:38 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

Another quarterback is being added to a Houston Texans quarterback room that's brimming with bodies and uncertainty.

The Texans are signing Jeff Driskel to a one-year deal worth up to $2.5 million, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday via Driskel's agents.

Houston's QB corps now consists of rookie third-round pick Davis Mills﻿, veteran free-agent signings Tyrod Taylor and Driskel, Ryan Finley (who the Texans traded for) and, of course, Deshaun Watson﻿.

Watson is currently facing 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual assault and misconduct.

The NFL is also investigating the allegations and the Houston Police Department opened an investigation on April 2 following a complaint being issued against Watson.

Before Watson's legal trouble arose, his relationship with the club had diminished and he requested a trade.

There is no shortage of options for the Texans at quarterback and an abundance of questions.

Driskel will be with his fourth team in as many seasons, after spending 2018 with the Bengals, 2019 with the Lions and 2020 with the Broncos. Driskel earned at least one start in each of the last three seasons, so he does have experience. The 28-year-old, who was originally drafted in 2016 by the 49ers, had 432 yards passing, three touchdowns and two interceptions in three games' worth of action last year with Denver.

Driskel's deal comes with a $1 million base salary ($500,000 guaranteed), a $250,000 signing bonus, $500,000 in per-game roster bonuses and $750,000 in playtime incentives, Pelissero added.

Related Content

news

Ravens WR Marquise Brown switching to No. 5, last worn by QB Joe Flacco

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown is switching from No. 15 to No. 5, the old number of Super Bowl XLVII MVP Joe Flacco. 
news

Jalen Hurts says he's 'not above' QB competition, ready to work toward being Eagles' starter

Despite the clear indication that second-year QB Jalen Hurts would be QB1 in 2021, the Eagles have yet to commit to the former second-rounder, citing a possible competition for starting duties between he and 14-year vet Joe Flacco. Hurts said Wednesday he's ready for any and all challenges.
news

Jason Kelce: Eagles can compete for NFC East title while in transition period

With a new coach in Nick Sirianni, a completely new staff and a new quarterback in ﻿Jalen Hurts﻿, the Eagles are amid a changeover from the previous regime. Just don't call it a rebuild, says Jason Kelce.
news

Antonio Brown undergoes knee surgery; Bucs GM 'not concerned' about WR's health

After undergoing a knee procedure on Tuesday, Antonio Brown is expected to require a few weeks of recovery before returning to football activities. Bucs GM Jason Licht expressed Wednesday that he is not worried about Brown's health entering the 2021 season.
news

Roundup: Philadelphia Eagles sign OL Le'Raven Clark

The Philadelphia Eagles are signing offensive lineman Le'Raven Clark, a source tells NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. 
news

Lions, Penei Sewell agree to terms on four-year, $24.1 million rookie contract

The Detroit Lions have agreed to terms with Penei Sewell on a four-year, $24.1 million deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. 
news

Bruce Arians says Buccaneers planning joint preseason practices with Titans

Last season, the COVID-19 pandemic sideswiped joint preseason practices, which NFL clubs have used to get more valuable reps in during the summer. The hope is those sessions will return in 2021.
news

49ers rookie RB Trey Sermon studied Shanahan's offense while preparing for college transfer

49ers RB Trey Sermon feels well-equipped heading into his rookie season having some experience in the outside-zone scheme Kyle Shanahan utilizes in San Francisco. 
news

Odafe Oweh on being Ravens' first-round pick: 'I don't feel like I snuck into anything'

After being selected by the the Baltimore Ravens in the first round, Odafe Oweh feels he landed exactly where he belongs and is working to improve in rookie minicamp. 
news

Niners GM John Lynch: 'From day one, we've been upfront' with Jimmy Garoppolo

San Francisco's selection of Trey Lance move didn't catch incumbent ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ off guard. 49ers GM John Lynch said Tuesday that the club kept Jimmy G apprised of the situation throughout the process.
news

Rob Gronkowski ready for 'epic' return to New England to face Patriots in Week 4

Tom Brady isn't the only former Patriot to return to New England in Week 4. Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski is also headed to a homecoming with his former team.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW