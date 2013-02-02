Roundup: NFL reacts to 2013 Pro Football Hall of Fame class

It's official: Six former NFL players and a former NFL coach will be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August.
Coach Bill Parcells, and former players Larry Allen, Cris Carter, Curley Culp, Jonathan Ogden, Dave Robinson and Warren Sapp were voted in by the Hall of Fame's 47-memeber selection committee on Saturday following an eight-hour long session.
Here's how the inductees and people who know them best reacted following Saturday's announcement:
Cris Carter on his selection:
"It's unbelievable. It's the most amazing thing that's happened to me."
""His skill set was not matched by any player I've seen in my 17 years. As a teammate, it was one of the greatest pleasures to walk beside him."
"It is a fulfillment of something almost as important as if it was me personally. I think Dave was so overdue and it is so right for him to enjoy that hallowed ground called the Hall of Fame."
"Warren played the game with incredible ability and passion. He was a leader on one of the best defenses in NFL history and helped to redefine the defensive tackle position. It is a fitting honor that he will be recognized as one of the greatest to ever play, and we could not be happier for him."
"I don't think there's any question that Bill Parcells is a Hall of Fame coach. He has Hall of Fame accomplishments throughout his entire career. Parcells coached for a long time, he worked for a lot of different franchises. It was kind of surprising to me, after the first go-around, I thought, 'Why isn't he in?'"
"Curley was a dominating force on the defensive line for the Super Bowl IV championship team and one of many great players that helped build the tradition and foundation of the Kansas City Chiefs. We look forward to seeing him take his rightful place in Canton."