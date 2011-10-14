Roundup: Bills' Batten pays for Vick hit; Meriweather fined $25K

After Vick badly bruised his right hand in a loss to the New York Giants, he got on his soapbox and lectured the media on how the NFL wasn't protecting him to the degree it does other star quarterbacks.
Message received.
The NFL fined Buffalo Bills linebacker Danny Batten $15,000 for his hit on Vick during the Bills' Week 5 win over the Eagles. Batten also drew a 15-yard personal foul on the play.
Chicago Bears safety Brandon Meriweather was fined $25,000 for his late hit on Detroit Lions wideout Nate Burleson, another blow in what's been a lousy week for Meriweather. It was reported Thursday that Meriweather and fellow safety Chris Harris will be benched Sunday because of their poor play Monday night in a loss to the Lions.
Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Richard Seymour was hit with a $15,000 fine for his hit on Houston Texans quarterback Matt Schaub.
Earlier this week, New Orleans Saints safety Roman Harper and Giants safety Kenny Phillips each admitted they were fined $15,000 and $20,000, respectively.