Roster Reset: NFC West

The Seahawks are ranked fourth in terms of "improving" this offseason because a lot of talent left the building. Their biggest acquisition from outside the team was ... Phillip Adams? And yet, we don't think it will matter much because Pete Carroll has a plan in place for all the departures. Tony McDaniel and Cliff Avril will replace Bryant and Clemons in the lineup. Seattle has the right depth to replace Thurmond and Browner at cornerback. More importantly, Carroll and general manager John Schneider count on *developing * players to step into new roles. They understand they often only have players for four years, just like at USC.