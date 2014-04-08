Roster Reset: Division-by-division breakdown

As the dust begins to settle from free agency, Around The League takes a look at how teams from each division have improved.
There are still wars to be won by front offices this offseason, but the free agency battle is done. As we wrap up the Roster Reset series, the ATL team picks the biggest winners and losers.
Read
Free agency gave teams a golden opportunity to fix roster weak spots.
Around The League looks at the squads that still have holes to fill, including the
Panthers, in need of receivers for
Cam Newton.
Read
Free agency did not change the NFC North dynamic dramatically. After five straight playoff appearances and three straight division titles, Green Bay still stands apart in talent from their rivals.
Read
The
Ravens added
Steve Smith, but will
Ray Rice's off-field issues be a distraction? With no clear AFC North favorite, the offseason presents a shot for one team to emerge.
Read
The
New York Giants reloaded in the secondary by adding
Walter Thurmond and
Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie. Do they have the NFC East's most improved roster, or will the
Eagles still reign supreme?
Read
The
New England Patriots remain the kings of the AFC East. After landing
Darrelle Revis in free agency, it's hard to see the
Jets,
Dolphins or
Bills knocking
Bill Belichick's team off its perch.
Read
Where didn't the
Tampa Bay Buccaneers add talent? The team went big this offseason, releasing
Darrelle Revis and signing 17 new players. But the most important change might have been the one made on the sideline.
Read
The
Jacksonville Jaguars made plenty of moves in the offseason, but will they be enough to overthrow the
Indianapolis Colts in the AFC South? The
Jaguars are revamping their roster, while the
Colts are sticking with
Trent Richardson.
Read
[NFC West: Rise of the Cardinals
](http://www.nfl.com/news/story/0ap2000000339928/article/roster-reset-nfc-west)
The
Arizona Cardinals made strides in free agency, but will the moves affect the standings in the NFC West -- a tough division that includes Seattle and San Francisco.
Read