Roster Reset: Biggest remaining roster holes

Where does that leave the Jets? Dee Milliner made positive strides as his rocky rookie season progressed, but he hardly seems ready to take on the No. 1 corner role. The team added some depth with Dimitri Patterson, but durability issues (he's played 15 games in the past three seasons) keep him from being a realistic starting option. Could the Jets use their first-round pick on a cornerback for the third time in five years? It's certainly possible.