Roster Reset: AFC South

On offense, Caldwell brought in fresh-legged Toby Gerhart to serve as the team's bell-cow back with Maurice Jones-Drew out the door. Parting ways with Blaine Gabbert (and getting a draft pick in return from the 49ers) made plenty of sense and leaves Henne as the incumbent. Bradley told us at the NFL Annual Meeting that Jacksonville believes the veteran can serve as a capable starter and allow the Jaguars to opt for the "best player available" with the No. 3 pick.