Roscoe Parrish, Oakland Raiders sign contract

The Oakland Raiders might have found a solution for their void at kick returner with Jacoby Ford and Denarius Moore sidelined by injuries.
Wide receiver Roscoe Parrish has signed with the Raiders, a source with knowledge of the situation told ProFootballTalk.com.
Parrish was released earlier Monday by the San Diego Chargers. He spent his first seven seasons in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills.
In 2011, Parrish appeared in a career-low two games and returned five punts for 46 yards.
Raiders coach Dennis Allen said Monday prior to Parrish's reported deal that the team's Week 1 starting return specialist might not be on the roster, according to the San Jose Mercury News.