Rookie Report: Nine nuggets from around the NFL

Last Monday, we told you about five rookies making an impact early in training camp. This time we'll give you nine rookie nuggets about from around the league. (The final four come free of charge.)
- Andrew Luck reportedly completed over 75% of his passes in his first week of training camp. We don't put too much stock in camp completion percentage, but that is pretty ridiculous. It should get Colts fans excited that Luck's decision-making has traveled with him from Stanford to Indianapolis. Everyone around him says the same thing: You can't tell he's a rookie. That should get Colts fans excited.
- St. Louis Rams first-round pick Michael Brockers has consistently made noise at practice, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. The team's scrimmage didn't sound too different from a normal practice, but the defensive tackle stood out during the weekend session. Brockers has been a handful for the Rams' line all camp. That's a great early sign for a player that many thought would take time to develop.
- The Pittsburgh Steelers listed left tackle Mike Adams as a backup on their initial depth chart. Mike Tomlin's usage at practice lately tells a different story. The second-round pick from Ohio State has lined up as a starter on Ben Roethlisberger's blind side, and we expect that to continue indefinitely. Despite his draft status, Adams could wind up as one of the most integral rookies on a Super Bowl team in the NFL.
- The Minnesota Vikings waived/injured fourth-round receiver Greg Childsafter his devastating injury over the weekend. We'd be absolutely stunned if anyone claimed him because the severity of his injury. Childs should end up on injured reserve.
- Despite a few big plays, the New York Post reports Stephen Hill is having a very quiet New York Jets camp. This is not a shock because of the basic offense Hill played in at Georgia Tech.
- Arizona Cardinals first-round pick Michael Floyd worked exclusively with the second team in the Hall of Fame Game. It's a little too early to assume he'll remain the No. 4 receiver heading into the season, but that's the most likely scenario. Ken Whisenhunt works his guys along slowly.
- Receiver Brian Quick was talked up all offseason in St. Louis as a starter. It sounds like he's running behind fellow rookie Chris Givens and a number of other Rams wideouts, like Danny Amendola, Brandon Gibson, and Steve Smith, thus far in camp. We're not sure why everyone expected Quick to make such a smooth transition from Appalachian State.
- Houston Texans fourth-round wideout Keshawn Martin will probably have a significant role on the team's offense at this rate. Houston will need their young receivers to step up.
- We'd be very surprised at this point if Chandler Jones and Dont'a Hightowerdon't start for the New England Patriots. Safety Tavon Wilson is carving out a role as the man to cover opposing tight ends. This will be an exceedingly young Patriots' defense.