Rookie QB with most INTs: Luck, RG3, Weeden or Tannehill?

Vet-looking Luck will have least INTs; Weeden will out-pick Tannehill for most

Upon first glance, this is easy: Brandon Weeden. But when you look into it further your answer is ... Brandon Weeden. But it's equal parts talent and circumstance. Let's eliminate Luck and RG3 because, my word, do they already look comfortable under center, Luck especially. Watching his first game, Luck looked more at ease than half the league's quarterbacks. He throws the least INTs, and I'd be surprised if his number topped 12.

I think Weeden is a better QB than Tannehill, but there's no safety net in Cleveland -- meaning there's no really good backup the team can lean on if he struggles. Weeden's going to play 16 games (as long as he can stand on two legs) against a brutal schedule. He can throw 20 TDs, but he'll probably have just as many picks.