Rookie QB Rankings: Russell Wilson moves on

Luck's accuracy was typical for his season. He missed a few chances for big plays down the field, but was solid overall. His receivers did not help him. Drops killed two drives and there were five drops overall. Receivers fell twice on routes on third downs. Donnie Avery's drop inside the red zone with 11:53 left in a one-possession game was one of the biggest plays of the game. Luck's biggest mistakes were the fumble in the first quarter and his throw behind Reggie Wayne on the goal line. The Colts didn't have a big margin for error and Luck had to play his very best. He played about average for him. (Which is awesome for a rookie.)