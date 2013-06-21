Rookie Jorgen Hus latest to produce trick-shot video

It's becoming an NFL trend: Make a trick-shot video, get a chance with an NFL team.
"Kickalicious," aka Harvard Rugland, now is with the Detroit Lions. Even if he has an uphill battle to make the team, coach Jim Schwartz has spoken highly of Rugland this offseason.
Now we can add St. Louis Rams rookie free-agent long snapper Jorgen Hus to the list of YouTube-to-NFL players. Hus made a 21-second video of his exploits, and wound up in minicamp with the Rams.
"I don't know that it had anything to do with me getting seen or getting signed, but it probably didn't hurt," Hus told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. "If nothing else, maybe it helps me stand out from the pack."
Coach Jeff Fisher says he hasn't watched the video, so it's unclear if making the video actually mattered. But we have to admit, it is pretty sweet.