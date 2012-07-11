Rookie Cole Beasley irked by Wes Welker comparison

At a shade under 5-foot-8 and 175 pounds, Dallas Cowboys undrafted rookie wide receiver Cole Beasley drew comparisons to New England Patriots wide receiver Wes Welker during organized team activities and minicamp.
One would think that being compared to a player who has averaged 110 receptions per season over the past five years, and who is scheduled to earn $9.515 million in base salary this season, would be taken as a compliment by a rookie who received a $1,500 signing bonus in May. But while Beasley appreciates that Welker helped opened the door for him to the NFL, he considers himself to be a bit more versatile than the four-time Pro Bowl selection.
"I get tired of it a little bit because I feel like I have a little bit more speed than Wes Welker does," Beasley said Tuesday on 105.3 The Fan's RAGE radio show (via Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News). "He's got a little bigger frame than me but I feel like I've got a little more versatility to my game than he does.
"I do have similarities with him but I feel like I can play a little bit more outside (than Welker does), as well as inside."
Other distinctions between Beasley and Welker are that the latter is guaranteed a spot on an NFL roster this season and has a return specialist background. Beasley might have Welker beat in the confidence department, adding that he would have caught the ball Welker dropped in the fourth quarter of the Patriots' loss to the New York Giants in Super Bowl XLVI.
"Oh yeah," Beasley said. "You got to catch that one."