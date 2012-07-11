Rookie Cole Beasley irked by Wes Welker comparison

One would think that being compared to a player who has averaged 110 receptions per season over the past five years, and who is scheduled to earn $9.515 million in base salary this season, would be taken as a compliment by a rookie who received a $1,500 signing bonus in May. But while Beasley appreciates that Welker helped opened the door for him to the NFL, he considers himself to be a bit more versatile than the four-time Pro Bowl selection.