Ronnie Brown agrees to one-year deal with Chargers

The San Diego Chargers decided, in the end, they would like a little bit of insurance behind Ryan Mathews.
The team announced Friday that it has agreed to a one-year deal with Ronnie Brown. The eight-year veteran was ineffective during his one season in Philadelphia after a long run with the Miami Dolphins.
Early in his career, Brown was one of the more underrated backs in the league. He could catch, block, and make a lot of people miss for his size. He has lost a significant amount of burst over the years, however, because of injuries. He would make some sense as a third-down back in San Diego.
We wouldn't assume Brown will make the team, but he has a good shot. The Chargers are very thin behind starter Mathews, with fullback Le'Ron McClain and seventh-round draft pick Edwin Baker the best options.
Mathews' fantasy owners shouldn't worry; we still think Mathews will be among the league leaders in touches. If the signing works out, Brown simply provide some experienced insurance in case Mathews gets injury.