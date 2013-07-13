Ronnell Lewis of Detroit Lions pleads no contest in bar fight

Detroit Lions defensive end Ronnell Lewispleaded no contest this week to misdemeanor charges of disturbing the peace and public intoxication in Norman, Okla., the Detroit Free Press reported.
A charge of interference with an official process was dismissed.
Lewis got a six-month deferred sentence on Wednesday, the Free Press reported, citing a court official. That means the case will be dismissed if Lewis can go six months without another violation in the city.
If a violation happens outside the city during those six months, it would be subject to a decision by city prosecutors, the Free Press reported.
The charges were the result of a bar fight in April. Lewis also had to pay $400 in fines and court costs.