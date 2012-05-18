Around the League

Presented By

Ronde Barber confident in ability to start at safety

Published: May 18, 2012 at 08:14 AM

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are wrapping up their first week of OTAs under first-year head coach Greg Schiano on Friday. Five-time Pro Bowl cornerback Ronde Barber, the longest-tenured Buccaneer, played exclusively at free safety ,Scott Smith of Buccaneers.com reports.

Barber was teamed on the first-team defense with 2012 first-round pick Mark Barron.

Darlington: Freeman's burden

Bucs QB Josh Freeman might be slimmer and trimmer, but he knows he still has his work cut out for him, writes Jeff Darlington. More ...

"Coach approached and told me that he wanted the best 11 guys on the field, and we're going to find a way to do that" said Barber. "Whether that's me at free safety or me at corner, eventually, who knows? I've lined up at a bunch a different places.

"If we had to start a game this week, I'm sure that's where I'd be," Barber said of the free safety position. "I haven't taken a (practice) rep at corner yet, so ... we'll see. I'm enthusiastic about the defense. It's going to afford me a lot of opportunities to make plays, so no matter where I line up, I'll think I'll be effective.

Barber, who turned 37 last month, has started 199 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the NFL. As more candles get added to his birthday cake, Barber is taking a year-to-year approach to his career.

Signed to a one-year, $4 million contract for the 2011 season, Barber signed another one-year, $3 million contract in March. (An additional $1 million is available in incentives).

The Buccaneers signed Eric Wright to a five-year, $37.5 million contract in March and still have 2008 first-round pick Aqib Talib penciled in as a starter, though Talib's status is contingent upon the outcome of his upcoming assault trial. E.J. Biggers played in over 60 percent of the snaps, was second on the team in passes defensed (10), and figures to return as the nickel corner.

Moving to safety ensures that Barber will play this season, though it won't necessarily prolong his career.

"I don't know. We'll see how this body feels after another year," Barber said. "Go back to that plan of figuring out whether or not I can continue playing, but it's too early for that. We'll see how this season goes. When it's all said and done, hopefully we'll have a reason to be happy and celebrate and be able to make a good decision then."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW