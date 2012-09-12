Ronald Bartell could be out four weeks, report says

Harrison: Week 2 Power Rankings
Oakland Raiders starting cornerback Ronald Bartell is expected to miss at least four weeks with a broken left shoulder blade, according to Bill Williamson of ESPN.com. Bartell was ostensibly Oakland's top cornerback. This means Shawntae Spencer and Pat Lee should start against the Dolphins on Sunday.
Spencer wasn't good enough to be active much of last season for the San Francisco 49ers. Lee couldn't cut it with the Packers. It's not a stretch to say that Oakland has the worst-looking cornerback group in the entire league.