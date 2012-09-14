Ron Rivera: Steve Smith, Jonathan Stewart on track for Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera said he expects wide receiver Steve Smith and running back Jonathan Stewart will play Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, although the two are listed as questionable on the injury report.
Both practiced on a limited basis.
Smith has been wearing a brace this week in practice because of soreness in his right knee. However, Rivera said Smith had a good day of practice and that "I'd be surprised if he doesn't play."
Stewart missed last Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a sprained right ankle but Rivera says he's making better cuts. Rivera says barring any setbacks Stewart will play. Without Stewart the Panthers were limited to 10 yards rushing in last week's 16-10 loss to Tampa Bay.
Guard Mike Pollack is doubtful with a shoulder stinger.
