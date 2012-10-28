Around the League

Ron Rivera knows he's on thin ice as Panthers coach

Published: Oct 28, 2012 at 04:13 AM

These are trying times for the Carolina Panthers. The quarterback is taking suggestions from the media. None of the three well-compensated running backs lead the team in rushing. Coach Ron Rivera probably has realtors on speed dial.

Rivera knows his job is at risk.

"Those are the things that we've got to get over and get through and get done," Rivera told the Charlotte Observer. "At some point, it's got to happen. Of course, if it's not trending up, then honestly, the decision has to be made."

The Panthers fired general manager Marty Hurney on Monday after the team's 1-5 start. Rivera has changed the practice routine and said the Panthers will move toward a traditional run game instead of the read-option with Cam Newton.

Those two alterations might not be enough. The defense doesn't seem to have a true identity. The coaching staff hasn't figured out how to best use Newton, like the Washington Redskins have with Robert Griffin III. Expectations probably were too high after Newton put up ridiculous numbers as a rookie. He's still learning how to deal with this league and, obviously, learning how to deal with losing and a struggling team.

NFL Network analyst Michael Lombardi said "it's going to take a lot of wins for Ron Rivera to keep his job" on "NFL GameDay Morning." That's not exactly breaking news.

Coaches, players and front office personnel are all fighting for their jobs.

"Now the pressure's on," Rivera said. "Now there's consequences. So we have to find out if this group is going to do it under me when there's consequences."

