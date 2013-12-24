Ron Rivera: Cam Newton feels good after rolling ankle

Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera isn't concerned about the rash of injuries suffered by his star quarterback over the past two games.
After suffering a banged-up toe against the New York Jets last week, Cam Newton walked with a noticeable limp from hurting his ankle in Sunday's pivotal win over the New Orleans Saints.
"It was tweaked, and he feels pretty good today," Rivera said Monday, per Jonathan Jones of The Charlotte Observer. "He came in and got some pretty good treatment (on the ankle). He rolled it and he's out here walking around."
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Despite executing the biggest game-winning drive of his career, Newton's mobility was seemingly affected against the Saints. He ran four times for six yards, his lowest output on the ground this season and the second-fewest yards he's rumbled for in a game during his NFL career. That came after the toe injury seemingly contributed to Cam's 12-yard outing on seven attempts against the Jets.
The best medicine for Newton would be a win on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, which would clinch the NFC South and a bye for Carolina, assuring "Ace Boogie" of some much-needed rest before January turns into a war.