Around the League

Presented By

Ron Rivera: Ankle surgery won't affect Cam Newton

Published: Apr 29, 2014 at 06:38 AM

Don't expect ankle surgery to change the way the Carolina Panthers use Cam Newton.

Ron Rivera told reporters Tuesday that the March 18 procedure will allow Newton to remain the same player he's been since coming into the league.

"It's an old injury he'd been dealing with, he'd been fighting through for years," Rivera said. "The surgery is going to fix it. It's going to repair it. It's going to put it in better shape than it has been. Cam is going to play the way he plays. He's going to play to his ability, the best of it.

"Is there a thought you have to be careful with him?" Rivera continued. "Yeah, but you know if this surgery is going to make it better than it has been in a long time, you want him to play the game the way he plays it best."

The surgery tightened ankle ligaments that had bothered Newton since he rolled his ankle during a Week 10 win over the San Francisco 49ers. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Newton is fully expected to return for training camp after missing some or all of offseason practices.

Some other takeaways from the press conference, which featured both Rivera and general manager Dave Gettleman:

» The depleted state of the Panthers wide receiver corps has been a major topic of discussion around the Panthers, but Gettleman has confidence in in-house options that include Jason Avant, Jerricho Cotchery, Tiquan Underwood and Tavarres King.

"The players we brought in, and again I know it's not sexy, but often times the answers are on your roster," Gettleman said. "And we have a couple younger guys that we have confidence in terms of them becoming contributors. So we're happy where we're at."

» Speaking of wide receiver, Rivera doubled down on his "Moneyball" approach to the position.

"Other than the QB, there's five other players that can make plays for you," he said. "And I think right now what we've done is bring in guys who have the ability to make plays for us. I feel very comfortable with that. We've got to be able to replace 10 catches a game on the average by the wide receiver position. How explosive those plays are will determine the types of players we have on the field."

» Gettleman said he's given first-round grades to nine or 10 wide receivers and offensive tackles. Call it a major upset if one of those positions aren't addressed with the Panthers' first pick (28th overall).

The latest "Around The League Podcast" breaks out the crystal ball and predicts the potential surprises that could shake up the NFL Draft.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
news

Bears 'believe in' QB Trubisky despite declining option

The Bears didn't pick up Mitch Trubisky's fifth-year option, but the team hasn't lost faith. At least, that's what Ryan Pace wants you to believe in the months between now and the start of the regular season.
news

Jerick McKinnon to test knee in Peterson workouts

Injuries have sidelined Jerick McKinnon since he joined the 49ers two years ago. In his quest to get back on the field, the RB is planning to work out with former teammate Adrian Peterson.