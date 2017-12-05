Ron Meyer, known for 'Snow Plow Game', passes away

"I am sad to hear of Ron Meyer's passing," said Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft said Wednesday in a statement released by the team. "He was a colorful head coach who was very entertaining for fans during his tenure. One of the greatest things Ron did when he was hired in 1982 was to bring us a young coach from his staff at Southern Methodist University named Dante Scarnecchia. Thirty-five years later, that hire has proven to be a lasting legacy. On behalf of the entire Patriots organization, we send our thoughts and prayers to the Meyer family and the many friends who are mourning his loss."