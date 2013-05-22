Ron Jaworski: Chip Kelly's Eagles offense won't work

As the protege of Sid Gillman, one of the NFL's greatest offensive innovators, Ron Jaworski can break down game tape with the best in the business. The ESPN analyst's film study of Chip Kelly's Oregon teams has left him skeptical that the Philadelphia Eagles coach's offense will succeed in the NFL.
"It's going to be interesting to see if this style of offense projects to the NFL," Jaworski, a former Eagles quarterback, recently said on WPEN-FM, via Phillymag.com. "I'm going to say no."
"I just don't see NFL passing concepts in this offense," Jaworski added. "It's a movement offense by the quarterback, off the run-action, off the read-action. A lot of short, quick passes, dart routes, bubble screens. Very few plays down the field with NFL passing concepts."
Whereas college teams often are faced with time constraints in preparing for an opponent, NFL coaches will work around the clock to figure out Kelly's tricks and schemes.
"I hope it works. I like the innovation, but I think it's going to be very difficult," Jaworski predicted. "In the NFL, these guys work 17 hours a day. A day, not a week -- 17 hours a day getting ready, so there's no secrets."
Although Jaworski raises salient points, he's also jumping the gun in assuming Kelly's Eagles offense will mirror his Oregon offense.
Kelly has played coy about his offensive plans since landing in Philadelphia. One thing he has made clear, however, is that his system is constantly evolving to maximize the personnel on the roster. If Michael Vick's rifle is under center in Week 1, you can bet the Eagles' offense will have its fair share of downfield passing concepts.