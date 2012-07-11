Ron Jaworski: Aaron Rodgers is NFL's No. 1 quarterback

Around the League

As ESPN analyst Ron Jaworski progressed through his list of the NFL's top quarterbacks, little was left to the imagination after Jaws named Tom Brady at No. 3 and Drew Brees his No. 2.

Jaworski -- in ranking 30 NFL quarterbacks -- agreed with today's players, who voted Aaron Rodgers the king of the hill in NFL Network's "The Top 100: Players of 2012."

Brooks: Fixing Green Bay's defense

How can the Packers fix a defense that gave up the most yards in football last season? Bucky Brooks has a plan. More ...

Jaws selected Rodgers after poring over hours of game film from a season in which the Green Bay Packers starter threw for 4,643 yards and 45 touchdowns.

Rodgers makes the game look easy, but there's a reason for that, according to Jaworski.

"Very few quarterbacks in NFL history have had Rodgers' exceptional combination of velocity and accuracy, elite arm strength and pinpoint ball location," Jaws said on ESPN. "One critical measure of high-level play is the ability to execute versus the blitz. ... He was outstanding beating the man coverage that you primarily see with blitz. Again, a function of his accuracy, or as I've said many times, ball location.

"... There's a larger, more significant issue that speaks to Rodgers' greatness. He can beat the defense even when the defense wins, whether it's blitz or a three-man pressure with eight in coverage. ... Again, the ability to drive the ball on the move down the field, that's a rare trait."

Jaws praised Rodgers for four key attributes: accuracy, velocity, movement and toughness. No arguments from us.

More than players at any position in sports today, quarterbacks are judged on their ability to win championships. It's no coincidence Jaworski's top six -- Ben Roethlisberger (No. 6), Eli Manning (No. 5), Peyton Manning (No. 4), Tom Brady (No. 3), Drew Brees (No. 2) and Rodgers -- have combined for 10 Super Bowl victories. Without one, gaudy numbers alone don't seem to matter to those judging the position.

