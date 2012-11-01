Romo or Garrett? Decision might loom for Cowboys

"We have a lot of confidence in Tony," Stephen Jones said. "I think he's going to get better. There's a lot of quarterbacks that it doesn't happen right away for them in terms of winning championships and that type of thing. You don't have to look any further than the Hall of Famers, (John) Elway and (Brett) Favre. The (championships) came late in their careers. They had some of the same issues that Tony's had. They had some really great games and then they had some tough ones in terms of turning it over and that type of thing.