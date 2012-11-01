Romo or Garrett? Decision might loom for Cowboys

Tony Romo has the complete confidence of the Dallas Cowboys organization. Owner Jerry Jones has repeatedly said so. Now COO Stephen Jones has backed the quarterback.
So, who is the problem? The Cowboys are 3-4 -- which doesn't exactly coexist with their championship aspirations. Dallas is ranked No. 4 in total defense and No. 7 in total offense.
There's plenty of talent on both sides of the ball, so what's the issue? The natural response is to look at the coaching staff. Jerry Jones has shown a tremendous amount of confidence in Jason Garrett since he took over on the interim basis in 2010, but the team hasn't had a winning record since 2009.
The Cowboys might have to make a choice between their quarterback and their coach. And their position regarding Romo seems strong.
"We have a lot of confidence in Tony," Stephen Jones said. "I think he's going to get better. There's a lot of quarterbacks that it doesn't happen right away for them in terms of winning championships and that type of thing. You don't have to look any further than the Hall of Famers, (John) Elway and (Brett) Favre. The (championships) came late in their careers. They had some of the same issues that Tony's had. They had some really great games and then they had some tough ones in terms of turning it over and that type of thing.
"So, we got a lot of confidence in Tony. Tony has a lot of confidence in himself. And he's going to be fine."