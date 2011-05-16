Romo in top 100? No, we're not talking about Jessica's ex-list

Romo is a top-100 player and he's slotted at just about the right spot. There are a lot of fans who think Romo is overhyped because he plays for Dallas. I think that only adds to his credentials. Few players are under more scrutiny -- nationwide -- than the Cowboys' quarterback. Romo seems to understand this, although I think he tries to play into the mystique a little too much instead of being more grounded and remembering the tough road he took to get to this point. Romo has averaged 24 touchdowns in his career and twice has thrown for more than 4,000 yards. I do agree with critics that he doesn't take over games like a lot of top-10 quarterbacks. He takes over a few plays but not a crucial juncture or a series of series. That's why I wouldn't consider him elite. To add, if Romo doesn't bounce back from his injury and have a strong season -- individually and in terms of wins -- I think it's time for the Cowboys to start exploring other options.