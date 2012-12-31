Around the League

Presented By

Romeo Crennel fired as coach of Kansas City Chiefs

Published: Dec 31, 2012 at 02:51 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

Romeo Crennel is out as coach of the Kansas City Chiefs.

The team announced Monday, via a statement, that Crennel has been fired after producing an NFL-worst 2-14 record in 2012. No final determination has been made at this point on general manager Scott Pioli's future, according to the release.

NFL.com's Steve Wyche reported Sunday that the Chiefs are expected to retain Pioli despite a disastrous season. Chiefs owner Clark Hunt has strong feelings for Pioli and wants to give him another shot to get things right, a source briefed on the situation told Wyche.

Crennel was 4-15 over two seasons as Kansas City's interim and full-time coach. The Chiefs -- a team with five Pro Bowl players -- ranked dead last in scoring in 2012 and went 1-7 against AFC West rivals during Crennel's brief run. He owns a 28-55 career record with only one winning season as coach of the Chiefs and Cleveland Browns.

Pioli, provided he remains in power, now begins the search for his third head coach since 2009 after firing Todd Haley just a season ago. NFL.com's Albert Breer and Ian Rapoport reported that Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz, Pioli's longtime friend, looms as a candidate for the Kansas City job.

The Chiefs are 23-40 during Pioli's four-year tenure, and Kansas City's AFC West title in 2010 is obscured by just nine wins in the two seasons since.

Kansas City -- without a playoff win since 1993 -- houses young talent on defense and owns the No. 1 draft pick in 2013, potentially attractive factors in luring the next coach to town.

UPDATE: Crennel later texted Rapoport: "Going home to watch it snow. Happy New Year."

Crennel later released a statement:

"Obviously I'm very disappointed in the way our season went. At the end of the day, the NFL is a performance-based league, and we weren't able to win. I want to thank the Hunt family for the opportunity as well as our players, coaches and fans for their support during my time in Kansas City. As for my future, I'm planning to take some time to reflect on this season, evaluate everything, and make a decision based on what's right for myself and my family."

Follow Marc Sessler on Twitter @MarcSesslerNFL.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
news

Philip Rivers to coach Alabama HS team after retiring

Philip Rivers will return home once he retires from the NFL. The new Colts quarterback has already agreed to take over as the football coach at St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, Alabama.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW