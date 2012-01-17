Rolle keeps rolling: Giants safety calls out 49ers TE Davis

"I don't give a damn who we're playing, man," he said. "That's my take. I'll take any opponent, any given day. That's my attitude. If someone has a problem with it, oh well. But that's how I am. That's how I was raised. I don't shy away from any opponent. My heart doesn't pump any Kool-Aid, only blood. I'm ready for whenever, however, whatever, however it gets to me. I'm ready for it."