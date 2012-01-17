Rolle keeps rolling: Giants safety calls out 49ers TE Davis

Rolle, the safety who's gone from tasty barbecue to functional piece of a strong defense, already made it clear he believes the Giants are a team of destiny. Now's he's turning his attention to comments made by 49ers tight end Vernon Davis, who said last weekend he hoped -- quite understandably -- the Giants would beat the Packers so the NFC Championship Game would be played in San Francisco.
Davis got the outcome he was looking for, of course, but Rolle has a word of warning for his Sunday opponent.
"They better be careful what they ask for," Rolle said Tuesday on WFAN-AM (via the New York Daily News). "Because their wish has been granted."
Rolle said he "can only hope" Davis said what he did on account of the home-field ramifications involved. Rolle followed that with another bravado-fest that sounded like the type of thing a professional wrestler would bark at "Mean" Gene Okerlund before the Royal Rumble.
"I don't give a damn who we're playing, man," he said. "That's my take. I'll take any opponent, any given day. That's my attitude. If someone has a problem with it, oh well. But that's how I am. That's how I was raised. I don't shy away from any opponent. My heart doesn't pump any Kool-Aid, only blood. I'm ready for whenever, however, whatever, however it gets to me. I'm ready for it."
(Rolle then drifted into an inflamed dream state, where he climbed to a top turnbuckle and delivered a flying elbow drop on Cris Collinsworth.)