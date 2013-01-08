Rolando McClain suspected of lying to cops, illegal tint

The Associated Press reported Tuesday that the Oakland Raiders linebacker was arrested in his hometown of Decatur, Ala., following a traffic incident in which he allegedly lied to police about his identity.
"It's corrupt," he said. "It's terrible."
McClain, 23, initially was pulled over because of a window-tint violation. Authorities said McClain provided a false name after being prompted to sign a traffic ticket. He tried to convince the arresting officer of his identity before being taken into custody. He later was released after posting a $1,000 bond.
This wasn't McClain's first brush with the law in Decatur. He was sentenced to 180 days in jail after firing a gun next to a man's head in 2011.
McClain's latest arrest further clouds his future with the Raiders, who selected him with the eighth overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft. The last time we heard from the linebacker, he had been suspended two games for conduct detrimental to the team after arguing with Raiders coach Dennis Allen during a practice.
McClain started in nine of the 11 games he appeared in this season, finishing with 60 tackles, one sack and one forced fumble. He has two years and more than $9 million remaining on a rookie contract the Raiders would love to will into the ether.