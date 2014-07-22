Rolando McClain's request to delay trial denied by judge

DECATUR, Ala. -- An Alabama judge has denied a motion from Dallas linebacker Rolando McClain to delay his trial because of training camp.
Decatur Municipal Court Clerk Jessica Haggard said Tuesday that Judge Bill Cook Jr. declined to push back the trial set for Friday on charges of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. McClain's local attorney, Carl Cole, had filed a motion to reschedule because the Cowboys start camp on Thursday.
Dallas acquired the rights to McClain from Baltimore on July 1. He was the eighth overall pick by Oakland out of Alabama in 2010 but had retired and hasn't played since 2012.
Haggard says the case had been postponed three times since McClain's arrest in April 2013.
It was his third arrest in Decatur since 2011.
McClain has played in 41 games over three seasons.
Copyright 2014 by The Associated Press