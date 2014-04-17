Rolando McClain reinstated by Baltimore Ravens

Two days after the linebacker crumbled hard in a workout for the Baltimore Ravens, the team on Thursday reinstated McClain from the reserved/retired list, per the league's transaction report.
It's a mystifying lever to pull after the former first-round pick of the Oakland Raiders couldn't finish his conditioning test and failed to do any drills. McClain also showed up late to Tuesday's session, but perhaps the Ravens still believe he's worth a look after everyone from Alabama coach Nick Saban to Baltimore's John Harbaugh praised his attempted comeback from last season's sudden retirement.
General manager Ozzie Newsome has been exceedingly patient with his fellow Crimson Tide alumnus, but it's also possible the move is a precursor to releasing the 24-year-old defender. For now, all options are open.
With the Ravens scheduled to start offseason workouts Monday, we'll find out soon enough if McClain still has a chance to fight for a roster spot.
UPDATE: Aaron Wilson of The Baltimore Sun reported Friday that the "current plan" for McClain is to join the Ravens on Monday for the start of their offseason program.
The latest edition of the "Around The League Podcast" covers the Aldon Smith arrest and analyzes the offseason movers and shakers in the NFC East and NFC South.