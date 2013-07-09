Rolando McClain pleads not guilty in Alabama case

Rolando McClain's football career is over, but the retired linebacker's attempt to straighten out his messy personal life continues.
McClain on Tuesday filed not guilty pleas to charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest in Alabama, according to The Baltimore Sun's Aaron Wilson, who cited Decatur Municipal Court clerk Jessica Haggard.
McClain, the No. 8 overall draft pick in 2010, has been assigned a Dec. 12 court date.
Charges stem from an April arrest in which McClain allegedly defied police orders to leave a crowded park. The former Oakland Raider allegedly began cursing at officers and pulled away as police tried to arrest him. McClain, 23, later argued he wasn't the one who shouted "(Expletive) the police" as they worked to thin a crowd of 700 gatherers.
McClain, on the heels of two previous run-ins with Decatur police, announced his retirement from the NFL in May, amid speculation the Baltimore Ravens might release him after signing the troubled player just one month earlier. Barring a comeback, McClain finished his career with 274 tackles and 6.5 sacks in 41 games with the Raiders.