Rolando McClain misses remainder of Wild Card game

The Dallas Cowboys finished Sunday's Wild Card victory over the Detroit Lions without one of their most important defenders.
Linebacker Rolando McClain was ruled out with an illness for the remainder of Dallas' Wild Card matchup with the Detroit Lions, the team announced. McClain left the game in the first half.
McClain has been one of the high points of the Cowboys' defense this season. A reclamation project, the once-retired linebacker re-entered football when he signed with Dallas in July. The former first-round pick out of Alabama has exceeded expectations, leading a Dallas defense that helped the Cowboys claim the NFC East division crown.