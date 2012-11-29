Rolando McClain kept out of Oakland Raiders practice

The Oakland Raiders aren't saying what they're going to do with Rolando McClain, the No. 8 overall pick in the 2010 draft. But it's pretty clear, based on coach Dennis Allen's words Thursday, that they aren't going to cut the linebacker, despite an ESPN report to the contrary.
Harrison: Week 13 Power Rankings
Twenty-six of the NFL's 32 teams are on the move -- some up, some down -- in Elliot Harrison's updated pecking order. More ...
One day after McClain posted (and subsequently deleted) on his Facebook page that he "officially" was done in Oakland, McClain remains on the Raiders' roster. He just isn't going to be allowed to practice.
"We asked (McClain) not to come to practice," Allen said, citing "consequences" to McClain's actions.
Comcast SportsNet Bay Area reported that McClain got into a "heated argument" with Allen on Wednesday before being kicked out of practice. The website smartly speculates that the Raiders are looking for a way to suspend McClain without pay from the team without letting him go. The Raiders essentially would be rewarding McClain if they let him hit waivers.
We can't imagine the Raiders finding a taker for McClain if they kept him into the offseason. His erratic play and bloated salary next season surely would make him off limits for other teams.