Around the League

Presented By

Rolando McClain excited to play, will meet with Ravens

Published: Apr 04, 2014 at 02:28 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

To the surprise of no one, former Oakland Raiders first-round draft pick Rolando McClain's retirement at age 23 was only temporary.

On the heels of last month's report that McClain plans to return for the 2014 season, the linebacker is expected to meet with Baltimore Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome on Friday, Matt Zenitz of the Carroll County Times reported.

Although McClain says "nothing is set in stone" about his return, he acknowledges that he's been "training and preparing as if I'm going to come back."

McClain explained his brief retirement as a time to set his "priorities straight" and figure himself out.

"I'm excited about the game again," McClain told Zenitz. "I'm excited to play. I'm excited to be around some damn teammates."

It's somewhat surprising that Newsome is revisiting the situation. Since McClain abruptly walked away last May, the Ravens have added veteran standout Daryl Smith to go with 2013 second-round draft pick Arthur Brown.

The position is no longer one of glaring need. In this case, it seems the Ravens' brass simply has a soft spot for a young player from Alabama -- Newsome's beloved alma mater.

'ATL Podcast'

around-the-league-011314-pq.jpg

The Around The League team hits all the NFL's hottest topics in its award-winning podcast. Join the conversation. Listen

Newsome isn't alone in his fondness for McClain, though. At the NFL Annual Meeting last week, coach John Harbaugh said he's "kind of excited" about the linebacker "if he's working his rear end off."

After receiving "glowing reviews" on McClain's reprioritized life from Alabama coach Nick Saban, Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti has given the green light to Newsome and Harbaugh.

If McClain is welcomed back to the fold, he would have to beat out Josh Bynes and Brown for playing time and prove worthy of a roster spot.

The latest "Around The League Podcast" welcomes NFL Media's Jeff Darlington to the studio, reacts to the DeSean Jackson signing and discusses big-name veterans still looking for new teams.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
news

Philip Rivers to coach Alabama HS team after retiring

Philip Rivers will return home once he retires from the NFL. The new Colts quarterback has already agreed to take over as the football coach at St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, Alabama.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW