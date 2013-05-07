Rolando McClain deserves 'second chance' with Ravens

Despite the recently signed linebacker's April arrest for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, Ravens assistant general manager Eric DeCosta says McClain's roster spot is safe.
"I think this about McClain, he deserves a second chance," DeCosta told The Baltimore Sun on Monday night. "If you asked him, he would probably admit to making some mistakes. We think he warrants a second chance."
The former Oakland Raiders linebacker remains a frequent presence in the court system. Along with his April indiscretion, the 23-year-old on Monday pleaded guilty to a window tint violation and had a false information charge dismissed. McClain also faces two pending cases involving driving charges.
After signing a one-year, $700,000 contract with up to $400,000 in incentives, McClain's already been given a second -- if not a third or fourth -- opportunity for redemption.
The draft is finally behind us. How did everybody do? Bucky Brooks breaks out the red pen and grades all 32 teams by division. More ...
The timing is interesting. The Ravens obviously want to see what McClain can offer on the field after the draft haul came and went without providing his clear replacement. As it stands, McClain is penciled in behind Jameel McClain at inside backer.