Rolando McClain bombs in Baltimore Ravens workout

Rolando McClain's attempt at an NFL comeback just hit a major bump in the road.
NFL Media's Aditi Kinkhabwala reported that the retired linebacker, as expected, attempted to stage a workout with the Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday. According to someone apprised of the session, McClain bombed.
The former first-round pick of the Oakland Raiders couldn't finish his conditioning test and failed to do any of the drills. Icing on the cake? McClain showed up late, Kinkhabwala was told.
It's not a good look for the 24-year-old defender who announced earlier this month that he was "training and preparing as if I'm going to come back," calling his brief retirement a chance to get his "priorities straight."
Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome has shown significant faith in McClain, who briefly latched on with Baltimore last offseason before walking away from the game. The two share Alabama ties, but that won't be enough if McClain isn't in playing shape. The Ravens already have linebackers Daryl Smith and Arthur Brown in the mix.
Alabama coach Nick Saban solidly backed McClain in recent days, while coach John Harbaugh told reporters at the NFL Annual Meeting that he was "excited" for the player's return.
McClain's latest performance is bound to temper that enthusiasm.
