Roger Staubach: Tony Romo the 'right' QB for Cowboys

The vociferous split regarding whether Tony Romo is the Dallas Cowboys' poison or panacea will continue ad nauseam until he wins a Super Bowl. However, Hall of Fame quarterback Roger Staubach thinks Cowboys fans should be thanking their lucky stars they have Romo under center.
"I'm a Tony Romo fan. ..." Staubach recently told KRLD-FM, per the Dallas Morning News. "I think Tony Romo is a championship quarterback. He can take a team to a championship. He can't do it by himself, but I really believe he can do it.
"I just see what he does on the field, the plays he makes, the throws he makes, the sense that he has to move in the pocket so I'm pulling really hard for Tony because I really believe he is one heck of a quarterback, and that's a feeling from somebody that I didn't say that about any other quarterbacks except for Troy Aikman. I think Tony is the right quarterback, and we're lucky to have Tony Romo."
Cowboys fans who disagree with Staubach might respond: "Except that luck runs out once the playoffs start."