Roger Goodell will wait for facts before Jim Irsay ruling

ORLANDO, Fla. -- As the league's owners gather here in Florida, one of their peers isn't among them.
Jim Irsay of the Indianapolis Coltsentered a health-care facility last week after his arrest this month on suspicion of intoxicated driving.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Monday called Irsay's decision to voluntarily seek help "the most important step, at least initially," but emphasized that Indy's owner remains subject to a potential league-imposed punishment.
"We obviously will want to understand the facts before we take any steps as it relates to any potential discipline," Goodell told reporters during the NFL Annual Meeting. "Obviously, any policies or any laws that are broken, whether you're commissioner or owner or player or coach, those are subject to discipline."
Goodell touted Irsay's influence in league circles while expressing confidence that the owner's trio of daughters will capably lead the Colts until he's ready to return.
Police in the Indianapolis suburb of Carmel stopped Irsay on March 16 after he was spotted driving slowly, coming to a stop in the roadway and failing to use a turn signal.
The 54-year-old Irsay failed several roadside field sobriety tests before he was arrested, according to authorities. Police also say they found multiple prescription drugs in the owner's vehicle.
Irsay is due back in court on March 26.