Roger Goodell visits National Domestic Violence Hotline

Published: Sep 27, 2014 at 09:38 PM

AUSTIN, Texas -- Facing criticism about the handling of recent abuse cases, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell spent three hours Saturday night visiting the headquarters of the National Domestic Violence Hotline and getting an up-close look at the realities victims face.

Hotline CEO Katie Ray-Jones, whose organization has received a multiyear, multimillion dollar pledge of assistance from the NFL, described the private meeting as "emotional" for Goodell.

"At one point he was physically moved to tears as he heard stories from our advocates about what women were encountering, that we took today," Ray-Jones said.

Hotline officials had invited Goodell to visit the facility, which is housed in a non-descript, unmarked building in suburban Austin.

"Doing the work, as they say," was all Goodell would say as he and several league officials walked into the building. He gave a brief wave to cameras when he stepped out of his limousine.

When he left, Goodell was flanked by two hotline staff members and refused to answer questions.

Goodell and the league have been heavily criticized over how they handled the recent suspension of Baltimore Ravens running back Ray Rice, who punched his then-fiancee Janay Palmer in the face in an elevator.

The league was criticized as not acting quickly or emphatically enough when handling domestic violence cases and Goodell has said he mishandled the Rice case.

Goodell met with 11 former players this week and was told the league must act immediately when someone is accused of domestic violence.

The hotline was created in 1996 and receives about 70 percent -- just over $3 million -- of its budget from the federal government and the rest from private donations.

The hotline web page said that as of 2013, the service had helped more than 3.4 million people on issues of domestic violence or dating abuse.

Ray-Jones said the hotline has seen an 84 percent spike in calls since the Rice video punch video was made public, but also noted that tens of thousands of calls go unanswered because the hotline doesn't have enough staff.

Goodell didn't listen to specific calls, but heard the stories related from the victim advocates.

Ray-Jones said Goodell did not discuss any specific policies the NFL may put in place for domestic violence.

"He mentioned they are very committed to understanding the issue further, and that he has a team of advisers who will continue to inform him on those policies," Ray-Jones said.

Initially, Goodell suspended Rice -- who has since married Palmer -- for two games. After criticism, Goodell announced new stiffer penalties for future domestic violence cases. After video of the punch was released, the Ravens cut Rice and Goodell suspended him indefinitely.

League and Ravens officials said they requested the video from law enforcement but were denied. ESPN and others have reported that the Ravens had a detailed description of the video shortly after Rice was arrested.

After the AP reported that the video was sent to NFL headquarters, Goodell announced that former FBI Director Robert Mueller would lead an internal investigation. That probe is ongoing, and there is no timetable for its completion.

Copyright 2014 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Tennessee man convicted in murder of C.J. Beathard's brother

A Tennessee man was convicted Thursday in the stabbing deaths of two college students, including Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback C.J. Beathard's brother, outside a Nashville bar in 2019.

news

Cardinals star CB Patrick Peterson set to play out contract

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson is set to play out the final year of his contract, but things could get interesting for the eight-time Pro Bowler after this season.

news

Bears, Saints loomed under the radar in pursuit of Tom Brady

It seems the Bucs and Chargers weren't the only teams interested in acquiring Tom Brady this offseason. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport sheds additional light on the courting of the star QB, who also drew interest from the Bears and Saints.

news

49ers to split $1 million among 9 groups in fight for equality

Jim Trotter reveals the details of the 49ers' decision to split $1 million in grants among nine organizations to further the movement for social justice.

news

Howard Mudd, former All-Pro OL and longtime NFL assistant coach, passes away at 78

Howard Mudd, a former NFL lineman who coached in the league for 38 seasons, passed away Wednesday, his family announced. Mudd was surrounded by family after suffering multiple injuries from a motorcycle accident in late July. He was 78.

news

Maryland's Michael Locksley forms group for minority football coaches

Frustrated by the slow pace of minority hiring in college and professional football, Maryland's Michael Locksley has created the National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches. The nonprofit will seek to groom coaches of color for upward mobility.

news

Phil Krueger, first GM of the Buccaneers, passes away

Phil Krueger, who helped build a dominant defense as an assistant for 1967 national champion Southern California and later became part of the first coaching staff in Tampa Bay Buccaneers' history, has died. He was 90.

news

Panthers HC Matt Rhule considers kneeling during national anthem

Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule said he's considering kneeling alongside his players during the national anthem this season in support of the movement against racial injustice.

news

Miss State RB: I won't represent 'this State' until flag is changed

Mississippi State's Kylin Hill announced via social media on Monday that he will not be "representing this State" until the Mississippi state flag, which features the Confederate battle emblem, is changed.

news

Mike Gundy meets with OK State players, commits to changes

Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard expressed unity with head coach Mike Gundy in a video on Monday after threatening a boycott earlier in the day when he took exception to an OAN T-shirt worn by the coach.

news

Attorneys for Baker, Dunbar claim clients' innocence

The attorneys for New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar have issued statements claiming the innocence of their clients following an arrest warrant issued on Thursday.

news

Owners to vote on resolution to incentivize minority HC, GM hires

The NFL will present a pair of resolutions to increase coaching and GM opportunities for minorities this coming Tuesday during the owners' virtual meeting, Jim Trotter reports.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW