Roger Goodell: Terrelle Pryor injury properly handled

Oakland Raiders quarterback Terrelle Pryor looks unlikely to play this week after suffering a concussion Monday night against the Denver Broncos.
Even though Pryor lined up for two snaps after the injury, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell told NFL Media's Judy Battista on Thursday that he believes Pryor's concussion was handled properly. An athletic trainer stationed in the press box at the game spotted the hit and alerted doctors on the sideline.
"You obviously want to have him evaluated as soon as possible," Goodell said. "But again, he showed no symptoms, he jumped right up. The reason we were able to detect it was we saw the impact of the hits. That means the system worked. Would I like to see it happen faster? Yes."
Pryor's extra snaps raised some eyebrows. So did the decision by the San Francisco 49ers to play linebacker Aldon Smith on Sunday, just hours before the team announced that he was going to be out indefinitely while seeking in-patient rehabilitation for a drinking problem. Goodell said he did not have a problem with how the 49ers handled the situation.
Battista's entire interview is worth checking out. It touches on a variety of topics, from expanding the playoffs, to changing the preseason, to the Washington Redskins' nickname.