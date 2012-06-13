Roger Goodell sends memo after DUIs

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell responded to the recent spate of DUI arrests by sending a memo to all club personnel. This includes players, coaches and everyone else.
This is Goodell's way of warning everyone associated with the league just before a lot of teams break for the summer. It's worth wondering if more severe punishments could come for those who don't pay attention.
Here's the entire memo:
"There have been several negative law enforcement incidents in recent months involving both players and non-player employees. These incidents primarily have involved alcohol or drug-related offenses, specifically driving while impaired. Clearly, operating a vehicle under the influence of any substance poses a significant risk of injury to the driver and others. These risks are underscored by well-known tragedies within the NFL family.
"The Personal Conduct Policy makes clear that we must all conduct ourselves in a manner that is "responsible, that promotes the values upon which the league is based, and is lawful." Every negative incident undermines the respect we have earned from our fans, erodes the confidence of our business partners and threatens the continued success of the league.
"As your club concludes its mini-camp, it is essential that you take time to reinforce this message with your staff and players. In particular, the following points are suggested:
"Be responsible.If you choose to go out for drinks, make arrangements for a designated driver or "safe ride" service. Remember that law enforcement is aggressively protecting the public from the dangers of impaired driving. DON'T TAKE CHANCES.
"Know the environment.Avoid trouble spots and places that don't provide adequate security. Don't try to provide your own "security" by carrying a weapon.
"Use available resources.A variety of resources are available to help you. Contact your Director of Player Engagement, Security Director, the NFLPA at (800) xxx-xxxx, or the NFL Security Department at (800) xxx-xxxx for assistance."