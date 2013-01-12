Roger Goodell says no meeting scheduled with Sean Payton

DENVER -- NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said there has been no meeting scheduled, either by phone or in person, with suspended New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton to address the suspended coach's re-instatement.
Goodell said he does anticipate there will be a conversation in the near future but no date has been set. Payton, who was suspended for the season by Goodell for his role in the Saints bounty scandal, is eligible to be re-instated after the Feb. 3 Super Bowl, in New Orleans.
An NFL official added that the five-year contract extension Payton recently signed with the Saints has not yet been reviewed by the league for approval.
Goodell was in Denver for Saturday's AFC Divisional Playoff between the Baltimore Ravens and Denver Broncos.