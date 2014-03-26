Roger Goodell: Ray Rice's legal situation on NFL's radar

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said the league will allow the legal process to play out and "let the facts dictate" Rice's fate.
Goodell told reporters Wednesday that the league continues to monitor Rice's legal situation, but gave no timetable on a possible suspension on the heels of the runner's arrest last month for simple assault at an Atlantic City casino.
The seventh-year back has the full support of Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti, who said this week that Rice will "definitely" be back with the team. That echoes the backing Rice has received from coach John Harbaugh and general manager Ozzie Newsome.
Rice's legal issues come after the worst season of his six-year career. Still, Newsome said last month that Rice would be a "big part" of the team's plans for 2014. Gary Kubiak, the team's new offensive coordinator, shared a similar sentiment prior to the player's arrest.