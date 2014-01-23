Roger Goodell 'not cheering for' Richard Sherman rant

However, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell wishes the Seattle Seahawks cornerback had thought twice before he unleashed an outburst on national television.
"It's an emotional game, and you see a young man who comes off the field and he's pumped up, and there's so much excitement in the stadium, but no, I'm not cheering for that because he's a great young man," Goodell said Thursday on "CBS This Morning," via ProFootballTalk. "He's extremely well-spoken, does great things off the field, obviously a great player on the field."
Sherman has received a lot of flak for his outburst and has unfairly been called a thug, among other names. Sherman has since apologized, but with just 10 days to go until Super Bowl XLVIII, Goodell wants him to "present himself in the best possible way."
"I want him to ... make sure that he's reflecting on himself and his family in a positive way," Goodell said. "He took away a little bit from the team. That was what he said yesterday. I thought that was a very interesting comment and I think it's fair."
