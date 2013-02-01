Roger Goodell: NFL will look at eliminating certain low blocks

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says the league will look at eliminating certain low blocks and improve the quality of playing fields as part of a program to improve player safety.
In his annual message on the state of the league two days before Sunday's Super Bowl, Goodell said neurosurgeons will also be added to game day medical staffs.
Goodell pledged to pioneer new approaches to safety and will continue to make it a priority.
He said he welcomed recent comments by President Barack Obama about football safety, and said there are improvements constantly in treating head injuries. He said the game can be made safer while making football better.
