Roger Goodell: NFL's thoughts are with Oklahoma

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell discussed a variety of football topics Tuesday during his news conference at the NFL Spring Meeting in Boston. He began by addressing the devastation caused by a tornado in the Oklahoma City area.
"We have to deal with a lot of significant issues and important issues as we head into the 2013 season, but I would say particularly in light of the tragic incident yesterday in Oklahoma, when you think about what's going on in Oklahoma and what we're doing here, it's hard to think about that," an emotional Goodell said.
"The tragic events (are) certainly (in) our prayers, and all of us are thinking about the people in Oklahoma."
The state medical examiner's office has confirmed the tornado that struck Moore, Okla., on Monday left 24 people dead, including nine children.